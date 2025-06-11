After Hours Most Active for Jun 11, 2025 : PLTR, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, RPRX, MCHPP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.32 to 21,875.12. The total After hours volume is currently 131,070,110 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $136.64, with 5,538,416 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 139.43% of the target price of $98.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.8 at $143.63, with 5,148,054 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.19 at $213.39, with 4,738,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.33 at $199.11, with 3,454,473 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.73% of the target price of $235.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is -0.0678 at $33.98, with 3,348,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RPRX is in the "buy range".



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHPP) is -0.0524 at $64.41, with 2,714,842 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

