After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2025 : DDOG, LCID, NVDA, HBAN, CSCO, AAPL

July 08, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.42 to 22,701.83. The total After hours volume is currently 188,037,274 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is +0.06 at $146.00, with 30,389,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDOG is in the "buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.01 at $2.29, with 8,840,950 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 76.33% of the target price of $3.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $160.00, with 5,660,419 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $17.48, with 4,898,729 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.05 at $68.64, with 4,322,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $210.08, with 3,646,875 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.4% of the target price of $235.

