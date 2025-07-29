After Hours Most Active for Jul 29, 2025 : NU, ADT, PFE, T, HPE, SCHW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.5 to 23,311.8. The total After hours volume is currently 111,310,165 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $12.63, with 3,614,096 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 78.94% of the target price of $16.



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.34, with 3,276,242 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $9.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $24.30, with 2,498,217 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.41, with 2,231,497 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.85, with 2,160,149 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 86.88% of the target price of $24.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $97.91, with 1,928,182 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.