After Hours Most Active for Jul 28, 2025 : SNAP, HPE, EQT, INFY, PFE, ABT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.21 to 23,378.48. The total After hours volume is currently 204,985,377 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $9.71, with 19,839,008 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 97.1% of the target price of $10.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.88, with 7,695,273 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $24.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $51.91, with 5,921,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.16, with 1,883,888 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 89.28% of the target price of $19.22.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0601 at $24.37, with 1,864,813 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.04% of the target price of $28.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.15 at $126.20, with 1,728,850 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".

