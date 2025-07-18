After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2025 : BAC, PFE, NOK, ADT, ABT, AMCR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.05 to 23,059.43. The total After hours volume is currently 113,886,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $47.30, with 5,995,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $24.48, with 3,284,428 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.43% of the target price of $28.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $4.74, with 3,124,884 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.45, with 2,217,598 shares traded.ADT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.0038 at $123.67, with 2,161,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.54, with 2,089,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".

