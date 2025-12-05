After Hours Most Active for Dec 5, 2025 : AAPL, NVDA, GILD, RPRX, GRAB, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.64 to 25,702.69. The total After hours volume is currently 135,634,617 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $278.78, with 9,939,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $182.41, with 4,888,804 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.03 at $121.25, with 4,434,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $39.73, with 3,921,388 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RPRX is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.03 at $5.16, with 3,307,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $483.16, with 3,190,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

