After-Hours Earnings Report for September 29, 2025 : JEF, MTN, PRGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.78. This value represents a 2.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 9.93 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.





