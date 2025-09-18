After-Hours Earnings Report for September 18, 2025 : FDX, LEN, SCHL, RSSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.65. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 12.31 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 45.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 14.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.44. This value represents a 14.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -20.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 22.12 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Research Solutions, Inc (RSSS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSSS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSSS is 52.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





