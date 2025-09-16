After-Hours Earnings Report for September 16, 2025 : EPM

Earnings

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. EPM reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -66.67%.

