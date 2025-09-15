After-Hours Earnings Report for September 15, 2025 : PLAY, HITI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of -72.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -85.75 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.





