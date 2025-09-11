After-Hours Earnings Report for September 11, 2025 : ADBE, RH, RFIL, FARM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 10.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 88.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 54.86 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FARM is -4.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





