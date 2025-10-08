After-Hours Earnings Report for October 8, 2025 : AZZ, RGP, BSET, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 13.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 40.42 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 117.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.94%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is 19.39 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -150%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 9/15/2025 short interest update, increased 138.48% from previous report on 8/29/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 57.88 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





