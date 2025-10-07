After-Hours Earnings Report for October 7, 2025 : PENG, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PENG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PENG is 23.44 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 49.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





