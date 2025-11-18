After-Hours Earnings Report for November 18, 2025 : DLB, POWL, GBDC, QFIN, SQM, SBLK, LZB, VREX, CCIF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLB is 22.26 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 0.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for POWL is 22.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 17.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GBDC is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QFIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.23 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 25.52 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 66.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SBLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 23.07 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 26.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VREX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VREX is 17.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCIF and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCIF is 5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





