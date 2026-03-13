After-Hours Earnings Report for March 13, 2026 : STKS

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The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 966.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 76 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STKS is -5.59 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.





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