After-Hours Earnings Report for June 2, 2025 : CRDO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 225.78 vs. an industry ratio of 223.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





