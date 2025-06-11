After-Hours Earnings Report for June 11, 2025 : ORCL, OXM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ORCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 37.29 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 11.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.