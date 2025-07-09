After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2025 : AZZ, BSET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 8.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 17.24 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 178.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is 18.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





