News & Insights

Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for February 14, 2025 : CLPR

February 14, 2025 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLPR is 8.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.