After-Hours Earnings Report for December 11, 2025 : AVGO, COST, LULU, RH, NX, MITK, CMTL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 19.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AVGO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 76.19 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.26. This value represents a 11.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 43.72 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 22.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 14.53 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 14.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 18.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 7.32 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MITK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MITK is 13.98 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 66.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 11/28/2025 short interest update, increased 188.32% from previous report on 11/14/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is -2.30 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





