After-Hours Earnings Report for December 10, 2025 : ORCL, ADBE, SNPS, NDSN, MTN, PL, OXM, ELVA, ASYS, DLHC, SKIL, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 40.80 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.39. This value represents a 7.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 20.24 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 41.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 58.38 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 5.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 23.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-5.23. This value represents a 13.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 21.78 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -58.36 vs. an industry ratio of -442.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 754.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 13.48 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ELVA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELVA is 59.78 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -260%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASYS is -62.96 vs. an industry ratio of -27.30.



DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLHC is 35.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 141.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 117.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is 4.90 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 37.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CULP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -7.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.





