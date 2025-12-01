After-Hours Earnings Report for December 1, 2025 : CRDO, MDB, VSTS, SLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 1133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRDO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 132.54 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 35.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -226.10 vs. an industry ratio of -115.70.



Vestis Corporation (VSTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VSTS is 40.50 vs. an industry ratio of 32.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 16.50 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.