After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2024 : ENV, CDRE, CEPU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/09/2024.



Envestnet, Inc (ENV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 81.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENV is 34.64 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDRE is 31.95 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CEPU and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CEPU is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of -64.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





