After-Hours Earnings Report for August 25, 2025 : HEI, SMTC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 15.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 67.74 vs. an industry ratio of 51.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 286.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 41.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





