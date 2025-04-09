After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2025 : STZ, LAKE, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 95.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 35.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 41.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





