After-Hours Earnings Report for April 7, 2025 : PLAY, LEVI

April 07, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. PLAY reported earnings of $1.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.86%.Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. LEVI reported earnings of $0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 7.69%.

