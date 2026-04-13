After-Hours Earnings Report for April 13, 2026 : FBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 32.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 11.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.