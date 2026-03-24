After Blowout Earnings, How Much Higher Can Micron Go?

While it has been a difficult year for the tech sector, whose more than 6% year-to-date (YTD) loss ranks fourth worst among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, that has not been the case for every stock calling that corner of the market home.

Since their 52-week low on April 4, 2025, amid the fallout from President Trump’s broad tariff announcements and the market’s ensuing tariff tantrum, shares of Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) have gained a farcical 553%.

The semiconductor company—which specializes in memory and storage solutions, including dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND flash, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)—has seen its stock soar more than 34% YTD, with the latest boost coming after Micron reported blowout Q2 2026 earnings.

But for investors who have enjoyed the dramatic run-up in share prices, many are wondering how long the good times can last, and if Micron can continue to defy the same fate that has afflicted the broader tech sector.

Despite Corrections, Micron Continues to Climb

In Q1 2024, Micron’s market cap was $108.18 billion. One year later, that figure has more than quadrupled, now standing at nearly $476 billion and placing the firm in the company of just a few dozen publicly traded mega-cap names.

The adage, “what goes up must come down,” is attributed to Sir Isaac Newton. The scientific basis of the physicist’s contention is that objects with mass are pulled back to Earth. But stocks are not material, tactical objects subject to Newton’s law of gravitation. And few stocks have demonstrated that better than Micron has lately.

However, the company’s gains over the past year have not come in a straight line. Along the way, the stock experienced corrections of more than 18% in November, nearly 15% in both December and February, and nearly 14% between late February and early March.

But time and time again, shares of Micron not only recover, but they also continue to push new all-time highs. To demonstrate just how consistently they have done that, consider that in early April 2025, the stock was trading for $64.72. At the time of writing, shares are changing hands for a little over $400.

That cannot be attributed to any single catalyst. But for Micron, tailwinds have come by the dozens. Most recently, the company announced on March 15 that it was planning the construction of a second chip factory in Taiwan after completing the acquisition of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s P5 site in Tongluo, Miaoli County.

"The new site will complement Micron’s existing operations in Taiwan as an extension of the company’s vertically integrated mega campus in Taichung,” according to the company’s press release. It will include "approximately 300,000 square feet of existing 300mm cleanroom space and will support Micron’s efforts to expand supply of leading-edge DRAM products, including HBM, to meet growing AI-driven demand.”

AI Demand Is Powering Micron’s Run of Earnings Beats

Another recurring catalyst has been the company’s outstanding earnings reports, many of which have been fueled by the very AI demand that continues to drive the company’s growth. That has resulted in a competitive moat for Micron, resulting in an admirable string of earnings beats.

Since Q2 2016, the company has only missed earnings expectations twice. Put another way, over the past decade, Micron has reported 39 earnings beats in 41 quarters.

Most recently, the company reported a top- and bottom-line Q2 2026 beat on March 18, including revenue of $23.86 billion versus analyst expectations of $18.90 and earnings per share (EPS) of $12.20 versus analyst expectations of $8.50.

For context, one year prior, in the company’s Q2 2025 report, EPS stood at $1.56, marking a year-over-year (YOY) increase of more than 682%.

Another stand-out figure was quarterly revenue growth, which increased by more than 196% YOY.

In his earnings call remarks, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted that quarterly revenue nearly tripled year over year, with record results across DRAM, NAND, HBM, and all business units.

Mehrotra also noted that Micron’s “fiscal Q3 single-quarter revenue guidance exceeds the full-year revenue for every year in our company's history through fiscal 2024. For fiscal Q3, we anticipate exceptional records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow.”

Icing the cake, the company’s board approved a 13% increase to Micron’s quarterly dividend, with Mehrotra attributing the stronger results and outlook to rising AI-driven memory demand, supply constraints, and solid execution.

“Memory and storage solutions are at the heart of this AI revolution, ” Mehrotra added.

What Wall Street Thinks About Micron

Analysts remain bullish on Micron, assigning the stock a consensus Buy rating.

With an average one-year price target of $453.55, MU could see potential upside of more than 12% from current prices as earnings are expected to grow nearly 76% over the next year.

Current short interest is negligible at less than 3%, suggesting there isn’t a large, crowded bearish bet embedded in the stock. Institutional ownership is high, around 81%, and buying surpassed selling in four of the past five quarters.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.