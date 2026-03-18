After a 500% Rally, Wayfair's Pullback Could Be an Opportunity

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) has made a name for itself by helping shoppers score deals on home furnishings and decor. Now, after a recent pullback, the question for investors is whether Wayfair’s stock could be the next good find.

Shares of Wayfair began an exceptional rally last April. Despite a sluggish housing market, general weakness in the home furnishings category, and tariff pressures, the Boston-based e-commerce retailer continued to gain market share and exceed expectations.

The company posted three consecutive quarters of better-than-expected earnings, which drove shares higher. The stock got an additional boost in January when the Trump administration announced plans to delay tariff increases on upholstered furniture and other products Wayfair sells, easing concerns about cost pressure.

The good news pushed the stock from its 52-week low of around $20 in April 2025 to a 52-week high of nearly $120 in mid-January, an astonishing gain of almost 500%.

Mixed Earnings and Profit Taking Spark Pullback

In early January, however, investor sentiment shifted, and the stock began to pull back. Some of the decline came as investors took profits after such an impressive run, though concerns that the stock had become overvalued were also brewing.

The release of the company’s Q4 2025 earnings report on Feb. 19 further pressured the stock. Wayfair reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, excluding certain costs, beating analysts' expectations of 64 cents. Revenue of $3.34 billion also came in ahead of the $3.3 billion analysts had forecast.

The strong results were notable given the continued weakness in the home furnishings category, which has faced challenges in recent years, including tariffs and a weak housing market, which has weakened demand for home-related purchases.

In its press release, Wayfair co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Niraj Shah said, “Q4 capped off a tremendous year for Wayfair. We had our third consecutive quarter of new customer growth, on top of healthy growth in repeat orders, all in the face of a category that contracted in the low single digits for the final quarter of the year.”

GAAP Loss and Margin Concerns Weigh on Shares

Despite the company’s optimism about the quarter, investors were spooked by Wayfair’s GAAP earnings, which included certain costs, such as equity-based compensation and the repurchase of convertible notes, that were excluded from adjusted earnings. Wayfair posted a GAAP loss of 89 cents per share, a significant miss compared with the 1-cent loss Wall Street had expected.

Investors were also concerned about near-term margin pressure as the company said it would continue to invest to capture additional market share. Shares had climbed more than 10% ahead of the earnings release but fell more than 13% on higher-than-average volume after the report.

Several analysts lowered their price targets following the earnings. Overall, though, sentiment remains positive. The average 12-month price target of $104.62 represents more than 33% upside from the current price. The consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy, with 19 analysts giving Buy ratings, 11 assigning Hold ratings, and two issuing Sell ratings.

Given analysts’ bullish outlook on the stock and expectations that the company can continue to deliver strong topline growth, the recent pullback could present an entry point for investors. Since hitting its 52-week high in January, Wayfair shares have fallen roughly 35% and are currently trading around $78. However, investors getting in on the stock at current levels may be in for a bumpy ride.

Shares have been far more volatile than the broader retail sector, and that could continue. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA: XRT), which tracks a broad basket of U.S. retail companies, is down around 8% over the last three months, compared with a roughly 21% decline for Wayfair. Over the past year, XRT is up about 19%, while Wayfair has gained roughly 149%.

Risks Remain Despite Bullish Outlook

Wayfair stock remains sensitive to consumer spending, housing market conditions, and margin pressure from continued investments. So, while Wayfair’s turnaround story remains promising, it is not without risk. Investors considering the recent pullback as a buying opportunity should be prepared for continued volatility even if the long-term outlook remains positive.

Short interest in Wayfair remains elevated, with roughly 18% of the float sold short. Although the number of shares sold short has declined slightly in recent reports, the high level of bearish bets suggests investor sentiment toward the stock is still mixed. Insiders have also been active sellers over the past year, with more than $265 million worth of shares sold and no insider buying reported. Much of the selling came after the stock’s sharp rally, suggesting insiders were taking profits rather than signaling a change in the company’s outlook.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.