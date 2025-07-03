AFRL Taps BAE To Advance Battlefield Trauma Care With FORGE-IT Program

(RTTNews) - The Air Force Research Laboratory, Thursday announced that it has chosen BAE Systems to enhance and deploy its electronic trauma-recording tool, BATDOK, under the new FORGE-IT, Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements & Innovative Technology initiative.

BATDOK digitizes battlefield medical records—from injury to recovery—replacing paper logs and ensuring seamless patient data transfer to follow-on care providers. Under FORGE-IT, BAE will integrate remote patient monitoring and AI-driven clinical decision support to further improve field medicine.

Collected data will feed into the Department of Defense's Joint Operational Medicine Information System, unifying care documentation across deployed and home-station facilities. "Projects like FORGE-IT augment warfighters' ability to deliver critical medical care in high-threat scenarios," said Nathaniel Wiesner, BAE Systems' Ground Systems & Services VP.

FORGE-IT underscores BAE's commitment to safeguarding service members on and off the battlefield.

BA. L is currently trading at 1,873.00 GBP, up 23.50 GBP or 1.27 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.