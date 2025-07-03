Markets

AFRL Taps BAE To Advance Battlefield Trauma Care With FORGE-IT Program

July 03, 2025 — 11:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Air Force Research Laboratory, Thursday announced that it has chosen BAE Systems to enhance and deploy its electronic trauma-recording tool, BATDOK, under the new FORGE-IT, Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements & Innovative Technology initiative.

BATDOK digitizes battlefield medical records—from injury to recovery—replacing paper logs and ensuring seamless patient data transfer to follow-on care providers. Under FORGE-IT, BAE will integrate remote patient monitoring and AI-driven clinical decision support to further improve field medicine.

Collected data will feed into the Department of Defense's Joint Operational Medicine Information System, unifying care documentation across deployed and home-station facilities. "Projects like FORGE-IT augment warfighters' ability to deliver critical medical care in high-threat scenarios," said Nathaniel Wiesner, BAE Systems' Ground Systems & Services VP.

FORGE-IT underscores BAE's commitment to safeguarding service members on and off the battlefield.

