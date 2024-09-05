Aflac - Strong Technical Indicators with 100% Buy Signals

Summary

Aflac (AFL) shows strong technical indicators with 100% buy signals, a 47.77% gain in the last year, and a Trend Seeker buy signal.

The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S., offering various supplemental health and life insurance products.

Fundamental factors include a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E of 16.77, and an expected earnings increase of 8.50% this year.

Analysts' consensus price target is $99, with mixed ratings from Wall Street, Value Line, CFRA, and MorningStar, highlighting strong capital and consistent earnings.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the life and health insurance company Aflac (AFL) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/9 the stock gained 29.81%.

AFL Price vs Daily Moving AVerages

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

100% technical buy signals

55.15+ Weighted Alpha

.95 - 60 month Beta

47.77% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 11.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.55%

Technical support level at $109.28

Recently traded at $110.46 with 50 day moving average of $97.92

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $61.98 billion

P/E 16.77

Dividend yield 1.76%

Revenue expected to decrease 2.90% this year and another 1.10% next year

Earnings however are estimated to increase 8.50% this year, an additional 5.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 9.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy, 2 buy and 8 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $84 and $115 with a consensus of $99

Value Line give the stock its highest rating of 1 and has price targets between $91 and $136 with a mid-point of $114 and comments:" Aflac got off to a decent start in 2024. First-quarter earnings per share of $1.66 were 7% higher than the $1.55 figure posted for the same period last year."

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock hold with a price target of $107 and comments: " AFL maintains a strong capital position and generates consistent earnings, which should allow the company to increase its dividend and repurchase its shares."

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star rating with Fair Value at $105

49,760 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

