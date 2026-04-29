AFLAC Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.01 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $901 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to $4.34 billion from $3.39 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.01 Bln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $4.34 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.

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