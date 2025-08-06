Aflac (AFL) EPS Beats Sales Drop 19%

Key Points Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.78 in Q2 2025 beat expectations by $0.08, despite a 2.5% drop in net earned premiums (GAAP) for the first half of 2025 compared to the prior year.

Revenue (GAAP) declined 19.0% year over year to $4.16 billion in Q2 2025, GAAP revenue missed estimates by 3.9% due to investment and FX impacts.

Aflac Japan’s new cancer insurance launch drove a 23.2% increase in new annualized premium sales in Q2 2025.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL), a leading provider of supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78, beating analyst estimates of $1.70 (non-GAAP), but revenue (GAAP) came in below expectations at $4.16 billion compared to the estimated $4.33 billion. While core insurance operations in both core geographies showed resilience—especially in Japan following a major new cancer product launch—the headline revenue and net earnings were sharply affected by investment-related losses and currency swings. Despite missing on GAAP revenue, the quarter was notable for solid underlying insurance results and continued robust capital returns to shareholders.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) $1.78 $1.70 $1.83 (2.7%) Revenue (GAAP) $4.16 billion $4.33 billion $5.14 billion (19.0%) Adjusted Net Investment Income $1.04 billion $1.03 billion 1.0% Net Earnings (GAAP) $599 million N/A N/A Adjusted ROE, Excluding FX Remeasurement 16.4% 17.5% (1.1) pp

Understanding Aflac’s Business and Focus Areas

Aflac’s core business centers on supplemental health and life insurance. It is best known for its policies that pay cash benefits directly to policyholders, especially cancer, medical, and accident insurance in Japan, and accident, critical illness, dental, and disability products in the U.S. Aflac’s stronghold in Japan is critical—it is the largest provider of cancer and medical (third sector) insurance products in the country, primarily through “third sector” offerings, a term used locally for health-related coverage outside of government programs.

Key to Aflac’s ongoing success is its commitment to product innovation and effective partnerships, especially in Japan, as well as investments in technology and digital transformation in the U.S. These efforts, alongside disciplined capital management—like share buybacks and consecutive annual dividend raises—help support its overall business strength.

Highlights from the Quarter: Product, Operations, and Financials

This quarter saw the launch of the Miraito cancer insurance product in Japan, which boosted new sales in the segment by 23.2% year over year in Q2 2025, measured in local currency, marking a key achievement in Aflac Japan’s strategy. The momentum stemmed largely from strong distribution partnerships, including the widespread reach of Japan Post Group and associate bank channels, which began offering the new product in April. Management attributed the “great start” in these channels as a positive for ongoing sales growth.

In yen terms, Aflac Japan’s net earned premiums declined 4.8% in Q2 2025 due to prior reinsurance transactions and older policies shifting to “paid-up” status—meaning the customer has paid all required premiums. However, dollar-reported numbers were improved by a 7.7% stronger yen, with net earned premiums up 2.7% and total adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) up 1.0%. Pre-tax adjusted earnings for the Japan segment fell 8.6% to $790 million. The pretax adjusted profit margin for the Japan segment compressed to 32.0% from 35.3% the prior year, mainly due to a decline in revenue and an increase in expenses. Japan’s third sector remains highly competitive, particularly in medical insurance, but management noted that cancer products (where Aflac leads the market) are performing especially well due to the new launch.

In the U.S. Aflac grew net earned premiums by 3.4% and saw new sales rise 2.7% to $340 million, led by group life and disability products. The U.S. segment’s pre-tax adjusted earnings crept up 1.3% to $388 million, while its pretax adjusted profit margin held steady at 22.5%. However, Adjusted net investment income for the U.S. fell 5.0% due to lower rates on floating-rate investments. On the technology side, the company continues to invest in its digital platforms, though no specific cost data was disclosed this period.

Outside these core segments, Corporate and Other operations reported a sizeable adjusted revenue jump of 34.9% to $336 million, resulting mainly from internal reinsurance activity and lower tax credit investments. Pretax adjusted earnings in this area slipped by $3 million compared to the prior year.

Among the factors weighing down company-wide net earnings were sizable investment-related losses—most notably a $421 million net investment loss attributable to derivatives, foreign exchange, and other items, offset only in part by gains in equity securities. Adjusted net investment income was nearly flat year over year at $1.036 billion. Currency shifts, while positive for adjusted EPS (adding $0.04), continue to introduce volatility.

Aflac also reported a 10.9% increase in total acquisition and operating expenses (GAAP). These outpaced top-line gains, putting margin pressure on some business lines.

Dividend, Capital Management, and Balance Sheet

Aflac continued its shareholder return initiatives. The company bought back $829 million in stock and has 30.9 million shares remaining authorized for buyback as of June 30, 2025, lifting the dividend payout to $0.58 per share, up 16.0% over the prior year.

Shareholder equity (GAAP) grew 4.4% to $27.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, while U.S. GAAP book value per share reached $50.86—a 9.6% increase.

Looking Forward: Management’s Views on the Rest of Fiscal 2025

Management maintained a positive strategic tone, with continued focus on margin discipline and product innovation. In the U.S. Aflac expects group and dental lines to continue improving, with focus on underwriting discipline and further digital enhancements to boost agent productivity.

No formal numerical outlook was provided for revenue or profit targets for the next quarter or full fiscal year. However, management expects ongoing buybacks and dividend growth to continue, subject to overall capital generation and market conditions. Persistent headwinds in investment income and higher expenses due to product rollout and technology investments are likely to remain pressure points, but the company’s strong position in Japan and resilient U.S. operations remain the key areas for investors to watch. The quarterly dividend was raised 16.0% to $0.58 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

