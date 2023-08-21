Aflac (AFL) Collaborates With LTIMindtree for Cloud Migration

Aflac Incorporated AFL recently announced the selection of LTIMindtree to aid the company in its digital transformation journey. This journey can be traced back to early 2019, wherein Aflac launched “One Digital Aflac”. LTIMindtree is a digital solution and technology consulting company, having expertise in cloud migration. This collaboration should accelerate Aflac’s objective to move 100% in the cloud. However, shares of Aflac lost 1% on Aug 18, replicating a decline in broader markets.

This move bodes well for Aflac as rearchitecting its applications with a cloud-first approach would result in the optimization of costs, performance efficiency and better security resulting in operational superiority. LTIMindtree will be using Amazon Web Service’s (“AWS”) cloud-native services to shift AFL’s on-prem applications, which are currently hosted via an out-of-support platform.

The company aims to accelerate its digital transformation journey, evolving from a traditional in-person and independent agent business to a more digital approach. Aflac has transformed its claim processing and enhanced claims experience for employees and policyholders using cutting-edge technologies. Moving applications to the cloud should deliver business value and make AFL’s products more competitive in the market.

LTIMindtree’s expertise in end-to-end cloud migration and factor-based delivery models should optimize cost without disruption. Moreover, security-related vulnerabilities will also be managed with the company’s expertise. The cost of ownership and application hosting has been reduced 20% and 30%, respectively, due to AWS migration. Availability and uptime improved more than 50% due to The Disaster Recovery capability.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Aflac currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Aflac have gained 4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG, Trupanion, Inc. TRUP and Aegon N.V. AEG. Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The consensus mark for Employers Holdings’ current-year earnings indicates a 10.2% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for EIG’s revenues in 2023 suggests 20.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trupanion’s current-year earnings has improved 9.2% in the past 30 days. Also, the consensus mark for TRUP’s revenues in 2023 suggests 19.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aegon’s current-year earnings has improved 16.7% in the past 60 days. During this period, AEG has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aegon NV (AEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.