AFIC Sees Growth in Net Tangible Assets and Portfolio

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.
Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. reported an increase in its net tangible asset per share, with before-tax values rising from $8.17 in October to $8.48 in November 2024, reflecting a positive trend in its investment portfolio. The company’s diversified portfolio focuses on ASX-listed equities, aiming for long-term growth with low management costs. Notably, the Information Technology and Banking sectors showed strong performance, contributing to the overall market upswing.
