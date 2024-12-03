AFIC Sees Growth in Net Tangible Assets and Portfolio

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. reported an increase in its net tangible asset per share, with before-tax values rising from $8.17 in October to $8.48 in November 2024, reflecting a positive trend in its investment portfolio. The company’s diversified portfolio focuses on ASX-listed equities, aiming for long-term growth with low management costs. Notably, the Information Technology and Banking sectors showed strong performance, contributing to the overall market upswing.

