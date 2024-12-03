News & Insights

Stocks
AFOVF

AFIC Sees Growth in Net Tangible Assets and Portfolio

December 03, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. reported an increase in its net tangible asset per share, with before-tax values rising from $8.17 in October to $8.48 in November 2024, reflecting a positive trend in its investment portfolio. The company’s diversified portfolio focuses on ASX-listed equities, aiming for long-term growth with low management costs. Notably, the Information Technology and Banking sectors showed strong performance, contributing to the overall market upswing.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFOVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.