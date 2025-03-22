Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), a major player in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector, recently experienced stock market volatility due to Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) decision to replace them with Klarna as its exclusive BNPL provider.

This caused a significant drop in Affirm's share price, leaving investors to consider the long-term effects and whether this dip presents a buying opportunity or signals deeper issues for the company.

Competing in the BNPL Arena

The BNPL market is highly competitive, with many companies fighting for market share. Major companies like Klarna and Afterpay, along with Affirm, are constantly working to secure merchant partnerships and attract consumers.

The competitive terrain is also shaped by changing consumer preferences and growing regulatory scrutiny, creating a dynamic and challenging environment for everyone involved.

Walmart's decision to partner exclusively with Klarna highlights the fierce competition in the BNPL sector. Although losing such a large partner is a definite setback for Affirm, the company's diverse approach and strong market presence still warrant further consideration.

Walmart Chooses Klarna: Market Overreaction or Valid Concerns?

News of Klarna becoming Walmart's sole BNPL provider triggered an immediate adverse reaction from the market. Affirm's stock price experienced a sharp decline, dropping approximately 12% on the day of the announcement. This market response reflects investor concerns regarding the potential loss of revenue and market share for Affirm, as Walmart represents a substantial commerce platform.

However, while the impact of losing the Walmart partnership should not be understated, it is pertinent to consider whether the market's reaction reflects a potential overestimation of the long-term damage to Affirm’s broader business. Affirm retains a healthy and diversified merchant network, reducing its reliance on any single partnership for revenue generation.

Affirm's Diversified Arsenal: Partnerships and Advantages Beyond Walmart

Despite the Walmart development, Affirm’s foundation remains solid, anchored by a diverse and extensive network of over 337,000 active merchants. Strategic alliances with major players such as Shopify, Amazon, and Target remain firmly in place, providing a broad base for continued growth. The expanded global partnership with Shopify, for instance, reinforces Affirm's embedded position within a key e-commerce ecosystem.

Moreover, Affirm's strategic expansions into new markets, including the United Kingdom and Canada, and verticals like debit card integration via Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), healthcare through Coast Dental, resale with StockX, and fashion through Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), demonstrate a proactive approach to diversification and market penetration. These diverse channels and partnerships mitigate the impact of losing any single merchant, even one as large as Walmart.

Furthermore, Affirm's inherent competitive advantages, including its transparent fee structure, sophisticated underwriting powered by machine learning, and flexible Adaptive Checkout technology, continue to differentiate it within the BNPL sector. The company's Capital Strategy 2.0 further fortifies its position by prioritizing stable and scalable funding, ensuring operational efficiency, and focusing on strong unit economics.

Financial Fortitude: Q2 Earnings Paint a Resilient Picture

Affirm's earnings report for the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025) provides a compelling counter-narrative to the Walmart-centric negativity. The company's financial performance was strong, as demonstrated by its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23, which exceeded analyst expectations of -$0.21 by $0.44. Key metrics underscored this positive trajectory: Adjusted Operating Income margin surpassed 20%, with forward guidance projecting 21-23% for the subsequent quarter.

Year-over-year revenue growth reached an impressive 47%, fueled by a 35% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and a 23% expansion of its active consumer base, reaching 21 million users. This strong earnings performance, coupled with an increased revenue outlook, signals management's confidence in Affirm's trajectory, even after accounting for intensified competition.

The stock's initial positive response to the earnings report was short-lived, as geopolitical uncertainty and overall market instability led to the start of a decline. The Walmart news further exacerbated this downward trajectory, applying additional pressure and pushing the stock into the lower end of its price range. Investors should closely monitor this stock for potential opportunities, as the current price may present an attractive entry point for those considering adding or initiating new positions.

Affirm's Long-Term Trajectory Extends Beyond Setbacks

While the loss of the Walmart partnership represents a notable competitive setback for Affirm, it does not negate the company's inherent strengths and substantial opportunities within the expanding BNPL market. Affirm's diversified merchant network, technological advantages, and recent solid financial performance suggest resilience and continued growth potential.

While the stock's recent dip was a reaction to negative news, it may be viewed as a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Affirm's capacity for innovation and its established position in the fintech sector indicate that its trajectory for growth and success extends beyond the fluctuations associated with individual merchant partnerships.

