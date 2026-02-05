Affirm Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $129.58 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $80.36 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.6% to $1.123 billion from $866.38 million last year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.58 Mln. vs. $80.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.123 Bln vs. $866.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 0.970 B To $ 1.000 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.086 B To $ 4.146 B

