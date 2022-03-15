Affirm (AFRM) Down 15% Despite Raising Guidance: Here's Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s AFRM shares crashed 15% yesterday, following a report from Bloomberg stating that the company halted an asset-backed security sale. Even though the buy now, pay later firm came out with a business performance update with rising guidance, it failed to impress investors as the report of a major investor pulling out from the sale due to market volatility seeded doubts in investors.

Investors of asset-backed security offerings (essentially bundles of loans) get paid from consumers who pay off the loans. Due to government assistance, stimulus checks, accumulated savings during the pandemic and other reasons, consumers were considered to be in a favorable position to pay off their loans. Hence, investors were up for buying these bundles of loans. Yet, the rising market volatility is changing the scenario. High inflation, increasing interest rates, global supply shortage and other factors are affecting consumers, making investors unsure about these consumer debts.

Given this market condition, Affirm’s reassuring numbers failed to impress investors. Let’s take a look at its guidance revisions.

AFRM raised its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to at least $1,310 million from the previous projected range of $1,290-$1,310 million. The new guidance is marginally lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $1,320 million. AFRM boosted its revenue less transaction costs’ guidance to at least $600 million from the previous range of $585-$595 million. Affirm also reduced the expectation of adjusted operating loss as a percentage of revenues to 11-13% from 12-14%.

The company expects gross merchandise volume for fiscal 2022 to be at least $14.78 billion, up from the previous guided range of $14.58-$14.78 billion. AFRM had around $9.3 billion of fully committed funding capacity as of Feb 28. Even though this new guidance reflects positive movement within the firm, the overall market volatility is too high to overlook.

Over the past year, shares of Affirm declined 67.8% compared with an 11.2% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

