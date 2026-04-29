Affinity Bancshares Stock Up Post Q1 Earnings, Loan Growth

Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. AFBI have gained 0.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.5% rise over the same time frame. However, over the past month, the stock has outperformed the broader market, advancing 14.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 13.2% increase.

Affinity Bancshares’ Earnings Snapshot

Affinity Bancshares reported net income of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 24.7% from $1.8 million in the year-ago period. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 28.6% year over year to $0.36 from $0.28. The improvement was supported by higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses.

Net interest income increased 3.1% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the prior-year quarter, while total interest income rose 2% to $12.3 million from $12.1 million. Non-interest income climbed 14.8% to $552,000 from $481,000. Meanwhile, non-interest expenses declined 2.7% to $5.2 million from $5.4 million, aiding overall profitability.

AFBI’s Other Key Business Metrics

Profitability metrics showed moderate improvement during the quarter. Return on average assets increased to 1.00% from 0.83% in the prior-year period, while return on average equity rose to 7.19% from 5.68%. The efficiency ratio improved to 64.25% from 68.55%, indicating better cost management. Meanwhile, net interest margin declined slightly to 3.50% from 3.52%, reflecting modest pressure from funding costs.

Operating efficiency improved modestly, aided by lower personnel-related costs. Salaries and employee benefits declined 10.2% to $3 million from $3.4 million in the prior-year period, contributing to the overall reduction in noninterest expenses.

Balance sheet growth remained steady. Total assets rose to $924.7 million as of March 31, 2026, from $881.7 million at the end of 2025. Loans increased to $751.8 million from $742.7 million during the same time, driven by demand in commercial and industrial as well as construction lending. Deposits grew to $734.3 million as of March 31, 2026, from $695 million at the end of 2025, supported by a significant increase in demand deposits. Equity also strengthened to $129.5 million from $127 million during the same time.

Asset quality metrics were stable to improving. Non-performing loans declined slightly to $3.5 million as of March 31, 2026, from $3.6 million at the end of 2025, while the allowance for credit losses remained robust at 251.8% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2026, compared with 251.9% at the end of 2025. Affinity Bancshares also reported net loan recoveries of $105,000, compared with net charge-offs of $89,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Tangible book value per share also increased to $18.30 from $16.40 a year earlier, underscoring continued capital accumulation.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Affinity Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Factors Influencing Affinity Bancshares’ Performance

The quarter’s earnings growth was primarily driven by higher net interest income, which benefited from increased loan yields and growth in interest-earning deposits. However, these gains were partially offset by higher deposit costs and reduced income from investment securities.

Expense control also contributed meaningfully to performance. Noninterest expenses declined year over year, largely due to lower salaries and employee benefits, which helped improve the efficiency ratio. Additionally, a provision benefit for credit losses — compared with a provision expense in the prior year — supported bottom-line expansion.

AFBI’s Management Commentary

Management attributed the improved financial results to a combination of loan growth, higher interest income and disciplined expense management. AFBI highlighted steady demand in key lending segments, particularly commercial and industrial and construction loans, as a driver of balance sheet expansion. At the same time, management acknowledged the impact of rising deposit costs and lower securities income on margins.

Affinity Bancshares’ Guidance and Outlook

No forward guidance was outlined by Affinity Bancshares. However, the continued loan and deposit growth, along with stable asset quality metrics, suggest a focus on steady balance sheet expansion and disciplined cost management going forward.

AFBI’s Other Developments

AFBI did not report any acquisitions, divestitures or major restructuring activities during the quarter.

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Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

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