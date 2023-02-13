Affinity Asset Advisors Increases Position in Vincera Pharma (VINC)

Fintel reports that Affinity Asset Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Vincera Pharma, Inc. (VINC). This represents 7.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.14MM shares and 5.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.48% and an increase in total ownership of 1.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 601.76% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vincera Pharma is $8.77. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 601.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25.

The projected annual revenue for Vincera Pharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vincera Pharma. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 50.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINC is 0.04%, an increase of 76.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.71% to 12,854K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,074K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 3,155.41% over the last quarter.

Sage Rhino Capital holds 1,687K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 40.50% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,031K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 758K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. The company intends to develop multiple products through clinical proof-of-concept and potentially through Accelerated Approval in the United States.

