Affimed N.V. Files for Insolvency Proceedings Amid Funding Challenges

Affimed N.V. filed for insolvency proceedings due to insufficient funds to continue operations amid ongoing financial struggles.

Quiver AI Summary

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Mannheim, Germany, has announced its decision to file for insolvency proceedings due to an inability to secure adequate funding to sustain its operations. Despite ongoing efforts to attract investors, the company's financial situation has led its management to conclude that they are overindebted. On May 13, 2025, the company and its subsidiary Affimed GmbH formally filed for insolvency with the local court in Mannheim. This filing will likely result in the suspension and eventual delisting of Affimed's shares from The Nasdaq Global Market. The company, known for its development of innate cell engagers (ICE®) to combat cancer, holds a vision of empowering patients to fight the disease, but its future as a going concern now faces significant uncertainty.

Potential Positives

Affimed N.V.'s application for insolvency proceedings indicates a formal process that can potentially lead to restructuring and renewal, providing an opportunity for the company to stabilize its operations in the future.



The company emphasizes its commitment to innovative cancer therapies through its proprietary ROCK® platform and innate cell engagers (ICE®), underscoring the value of its research and development efforts even amidst financial challenges.



The press release highlights ongoing discussions with potential investors and partners, suggesting that there may be future opportunities for collaboration and capital infusion.

Potential Negatives

Company has filed for insolvency proceedings, indicating severe financial distress.

Liquidity concerns lead to substantial doubts about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Filing for insolvency will result in suspension and potential delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq, impacting investor confidence and share value.

FAQ

What led Affimed N.V. to file for insolvency?

Affimed N.V. filed for insolvency due to inadequate fundraising and substantial doubt about its liquidity and ability to continue operations.

Where was the insolvency application filed?

The insolvency application was filed with the local court of Mannheim in Germany.

Will Affimed's shares be affected by the insolvency proceedings?

Yes, Affimed's common shares will be suspended from trading and subsequently delisted from The Nasdaq Global Market.

What is the focus of Affimed's clinical-stage research?

Affimed N.V. focuses on immuno-oncology, developing innate cell engagers (ICE®) that target and kill various tumors.

Who should be contacted for investor relations at Affimed?

Alexander Fudukidis is the contact for investor relations, reachable via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AFMD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFMD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFMD forecast page.

Full Release



MANNHEIM, Germany, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced its decision to file an application for opening of insolvency proceedings with the local court of Mannheim in Germany.





As previously reported, Affimed N.V. (the “Company”) has been engaged in discussions with potential investors and partners with respect to potential strategic transactions to raise additional capital. Despite its continuous and ongoing fundraising efforts, the Company has not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to continue the operations of the Company and its controlled (and wholly owned) subsidiaries Affimed GmbH and Affimed Inc. Further, based on currently available information, the Company’s liquidity condition raises substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.





As a consequence, the members of the management board of the Company have determined in respect of the Company and the managing directors of Affimed GmbH have determined in respect of Affimed GmbH that the companies are overindebted (Überschuldung). The management of the Company and the management of Affimed GmbH have determined with regards to the respective company that they must file for insolvency under German law.





Following such determination, on May 13, 2025, the members the management board of the Company filed for the opening of ordinary insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Company and the managing directors of Affimed GmbH filed for the opening of ordinary insolvency proceedings over the assets of Affimed GmbH with the local court of Mannheim in Germany. There can be no assurance as to the outcome of any preliminary or formal insolvency proceedings with respect to the Company or Affimed GmbH or as to whether the companies will emerge from insolvency as a going concern. Further, the insolvency filing in respect of the Company and resulting preliminary and formal insolvency proceedings will also result in the Company’s common shares being suspended from trading on, and subsequent delisting from, The Nasdaq Global Market.







About Affimed N.V.







Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE



®



) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE



®



are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK



®



platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE



®



molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit:





www.affimed.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s and Affimed GmbH’s liquidity condition and their ability to continue as a going concern, the insolvency proceedings and the listing or trading of the Company’s common shares. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated by the Company’s forward-looking statements due to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







Investor Relations Contact







Alexander Fudukidis





Director, Investor Relations





E-Mail:





a.fudukidis@affimed.com









Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102







Media Contact







Mary Beth Sandin





Vice President, Marketing and Communications





E-Mail:





m.sandin@affimed.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.