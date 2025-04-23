Affimed N.V. Announces Accepted Abstracts for Oral and Poster Presentations at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

Affimed announces abstract acceptance for ASCO 2025 on cancer treatments acimtamig and AFM24 with positive study results.

Quiver AI Summary

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced that an abstract on its phase 2 LuminICE-203 study involving the innate cell engager acimtamig in combination with AlloNK has been accepted for an oral presentation at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago from May 30 to June 3, 2025. Additionally, two abstracts on another drug, AFM24, in combination with atezolizumab for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been accepted for poster presentations. The oral presentation is scheduled for May 30, while the two poster sessions will take place on June 2. Further details will be published online on May 22, 2025. Affimed aims to leverage the innate immune system to develop its therapies, with multiple ICE molecules currently in clinical development.

Potential Positives

Affimed's phase 2 LuminICE-203 study of acimtamig in combination with AlloNK has been accepted for an oral presentation at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting the importance and potential impact of the research.

Two additional abstracts related to AFM24 and its combination with atezolizumab have also been accepted for poster presentations at the ASCO Annual Meeting, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to research in immuno-oncology.

The presentations at ASCO provide an opportunity for Affimed to increase visibility and credibility within the scientific community and among potential investors, which could lead to future growth and funding opportunities.

The acceptance of these studies suggests positive momentum in Affimed's clinical pipeline, reflecting the company's innovative approaches to cancer treatment that leverage its proprietary ROCK® platform.

Potential Negatives

The announcement refers to clinical studies, which could indicate that the company is still in the development stage and has not yet brought a product to market.

The limited scope of the studies presented (focused primarily on Hodgkin lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer) could raise concerns about the diversity and breadth of the company's pipeline.

Acceptance of abstracts for presentation does not equate to positive outcomes; if the results are unfavorable, this could negatively impact investor confidence and the company's reputation.

FAQ

What is the LuminICE-203 study about?

The LuminICE-203 study focuses on the innate cell engager acimtamig combined with AlloNK in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

When will Affimed present at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

Affimed will present at the ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

What other studies will be presented at ASCO?

In addition to acimtamig, two studies on AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab for non-small cell lung cancer will be presented as posters.

How can I access the full abstracts for Affimed's studies?

The full abstracts will be published online on May 22, 2025, prior to the ASCO Annual Meeting.

Where is Affimed N.V. headquartered?

Affimed N.V. is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, and focuses on innovating cancer treatments through immuno-oncology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AFMD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFMD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFMD forecast page.

Full Release



MANNHEIM, Germany, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced an abstract on the phase 2 LuminICE-203 study of its innate cell engager (ICE



®



) acimtamig in combination with AlloNK



®



(AB-101) has been accepted for an oral presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition, two abstracts on AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been accepted as poster presentations.





Details of the acimtamig oral presentation and AFM24 poster presentations are as follows:











Abstract Title & Number









Date & Time









Session Type & Title











Results from the completed dose-finding part of a phase 2 study of the innate cell engager acimtamig (AFM13) in combination with AlloNK (AB-101) in relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (LuminICE-203)









Abstract Number for Publication: 7008





May 30, 2025





2:45 PM-5:45 PM CDT









Oral Abstract Session – Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia









Bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic EGFR-expressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations: Initial results from a phase 2a study









Abstract Number for Publication: 2609





June 2, 2025





1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT





Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy









Poster Board: 256









Combination of bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR kinase domain mutations (EGFRmut): Initial results from a phase 2a study









Abstract Number for Publication: 2610





June 2, 2025





1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT









Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy









Poster Board: 257

















The full abstracts will be published online on May 22, 2025.





More details about the programs for the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting are available online at



Attend | ASCO Annual Meeting



.







About Affimed N.V.







Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE



®



) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE



®



are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK



®



platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE



®



molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.







Investor Relations Contact







Alexander Fudukidis





Director, Investor Relations





E-Mail:





a.fudukidis@affimed.com









Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102







Media Contact







Mary Beth Sandin





Vice President, Marketing and Communications





E-Mail:





m.sandin@affimed.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.