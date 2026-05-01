Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $146.4 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $99.2 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $544.9 million from $496.6 million last year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.4 Mln. vs. $99.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.84 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue: $544.9 Mln vs. $496.6 Mln last year.

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