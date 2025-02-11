Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $174.29, changing hands as low as $174.16 per share. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMG's low point in its 52 week range is $147.13 per share, with $199.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.