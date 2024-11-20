Afentra Sees Major Shareholder Shift with Denis O’Brien

Afentra (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Denis O’Brien acquiring 7.07% of the company’s voting rights. This acquisition marks a notable shift in the ownership dynamics of the company, as investors closely watch for potential impacts on Afentra’s strategic direction.

