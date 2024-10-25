AF Gruppen Wins Major Hospital Construction Contract

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen has secured a contract worth NOK 212 million to construct the structural shell for the Somatics Base West, with completion expected in 2026. This project adds to their growing portfolio of hospital construction projects, highlighting their expertise and ongoing collaboration with Helse Sør-ØST RHF.

