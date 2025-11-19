AEVA's Daimler Collaboration Deepens as Production Nears

Aeva Technologies’ (AEVA) work with Daimler Truck is becoming much more concrete this year as they hit a specific set of development deadlines for the next generation of commercial trucks. AEVA has already finished the initial round of prototype vehicle builds. These builds integrate their specialized 4D LiDAR hardware, which is a major step because it lets both teams test and confirm how the sensor behaves in real-world driving conditions. This testing phase also provides essential data needed for refining the system's software and setup, which must be finalized before Daimler Truck moves to building vehicles in higher volumes.

The next significant milestone is the planned delivery of Atlas C-sample units in 2026. These C-samples are essentially near-final versions of the hardware, used for intense checks like long-term durability, rigorous reliability assessments, and making sure the manufacturing process is ready. AEVA is conducting this C-sample work alongside extensive simulated and hardware testing to guarantee the sensor system can meet Daimler Truck's performance goals, especially for long-distance detection required by commercial vehicles. Both companies appear perfectly aligned on the schedule.

All these engineering efforts are feeding into one major outcome: Daimler Truck’s scheduled start of production in 2027 for its automated truck platform. Aeva's entire timeline — including supply-chain planning, manufacturing preparations, and validation procedures — is focused on meeting that deadline. The partnership is now shifting from an experimental idea to a fully operational project, firmly establishing Aeva’s 4D LiDAR as a core sensing technology in one of the trucking industry's most important automation initiatives.

Peer Moves

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) is accelerating its LiDAR production through partnerships with contract manufacturers and automotive OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz. Luminar’s Iris LiDAR is moving toward high-volume deployment, with an emphasis on cost reduction and sensor miniaturization. Luminar is also targeting adjacent markets such as trucking and industrial automation, aiming to extend its technology’s reach beyond passenger cars.

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ), meanwhile, has been expanding its automotive partnerships, focusing heavily on scaling manufacturing for its InnovizTwo LiDAR platform. Innoviz’s work with BMW and Volkswagen highlights its push into series production, while the company explores applications in heavy-duty vehicles. Innoviz aims to cut costs through in-house manufacturing, positioning its technology for both advanced driver-assistance systems and fully autonomous vehicle programs.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have more than doubled so far in 2025.

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 22, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

