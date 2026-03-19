AEVA's CityOS Turns Traffic Smart With AI and LiDAR Tech

Aeva Technologies AEVA has introduced CityOS, an AI-powered traffic platform designed to deliver real-time insights. Built on NVIDIA’s NVDA AGX Orin, the system aims to make intersections and roadways smarter, improving safety, traffic flow and planning. By turning physical infrastructure into intelligent systems, CityOS creates a scalable solution for modern mobility, with NVIDIA’s edge computing playing a key role in enabling real-time decision-making.



At its core, CityOS shifts infrastructure from static to continuously aware by combining 4D LiDAR sensors with edge-based AI processing and integrated software. This setup helps the system understand both the position and movement of objects. It uses AEVA Atlas Orion sensors at intersections, with local processing powered by NVIDIA AGX Orin. This NVIDIA-based system allows continuous, high-resolution monitoring of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, creating a digital layer over real-world traffic.



CityOS also improves on traditional systems like cameras and radar, which can be limited by lighting or fixed detection zones. In contrast, AEVA’s solution works in all lighting conditions, directly measures speed, and covers entire intersections. With NVIDIA-enabled edge processing delivering fast analytics, cities can support real-time monitoring, detect wrong-way driving, analyze near-misses, and enhance long-term planning.



While AEVA is building a strong position in smart traffic systems, it is not alone in targeting this growing market. Several other companies are also developing technologies to support smarter and safer urban infrastructure.

Beyond AEVA: Other Players in Smart Infrastructure

Innoviz Technologies INVZ is expanding its role in smart infrastructure by bringing automotive-grade LiDAR into city and industrial environments. The company’s InnovizSMART Long-Range LiDAR supports advanced traffic management and security systems with precise 3D detection reaching up to 400 meters, even in challenging conditions. Innoviz Technologies is also seeing strong momentum in perimeter security testing, where its solutions have demonstrated clear performance advantages over leading conventional systems. With reliable accuracy and straightforward deployment, Innoviz Technologies is positioning itself as a key enabler of safer, smarter and more efficient urban infrastructure.



Ouster OUST is also becoming an important force in smart infrastructure, using its AI-powered BlueCity platform to help cities manage traffic more safely and efficiently. The company’s LiDAR-based system combines real-time 3D detection with NVIDIA edge computing, enabling smarter signal timing and reducing congestion across busy intersections. Ouster’s technology is now expanding rapidly, with Utah set to deploy BlueCity at more than 100 intersections after strong results from earlier installations. With its growing network of smart traffic systems, Ouster is positioning itself as a key player in next-generation urban mobility.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have surged nearly 250% over the past year.

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From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 21, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.