AEVA Steps Into ITS - Is This the Next Growth Frontier?

Earlier this year, Aeva Technologies AEVA entered the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market with a meaningful first win — its 4D LiDAR sensors will be used by Sensys Gatso Australia in mobile speed enforcement units. These systems are designed to combat speeding, a factor in nearly 40% of traffic fatalities in Australia. Aeva’s Atlas sensor will serve as a secondary speed verification layer alongside radar, offering a level of accuracy and reliability not typically found in legacy tools. Unlike traditional technologies, Aeva’s sensors deliver real-time velocity detection and are less prone to errors caused by lighting or weather.



This partnership goes beyond simply featuring AEVA’s technology. It shows that AEVA’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR is ready for real-world, high-pressure use. Sensys Gatso, with more than 60,000 traffic enforcement systems installed worldwide, choosing Aeva as its only LiDAR supplier could lead to more similar opportunities in other regions. The sensor’s small size and dependable performance make it a strong choice for areas looking to improve speed enforcement in busy or complex environments.



AEVA Technologies is also developing custom software to help with broader traffic system needs, like detecting wrong-way drivers, improving intersection safety, and analyzing traffic flow. This lets cities use fewer sensors while cutting infrastructure costs. As more urban planners focus on smart-city upgrades, AEVA’s flexible LiDAR technology could expand beyond traffic enforcement and into larger city projects—opening up a new growth area outside the car and robotics industries.

Some Other Companies Offering Smart Solutions for Civil Infrastructure

Innoviz Technologies INVZ is helping cities become safer and smarter with its InnovizSMART Long-Range LiDAR. Designed for intelligent traffic and security systems, Innoviz’s solution offers precise 3D detection up to 400 meters, even in tough conditions. Easy to install and privacy-conscious, Innoviz brings automotive-grade performance to civil infrastructure, making urban mobility and monitoring more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective.



Another LiDAR company, Ouster OUST, on the other hand, is transforming civil infrastructure with its BlueCity platform, which uses AI-powered lidar to improve traffic flow and road safety. By combining real-time object detection with edge computing from NVIDIA, Ouster enables smarter intersections, faster signal control, and reduced congestion. Ouster’s intelligent system supports broader smart-city goals, helping cities become safer, more efficient, and more connected.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have surged more than 480% so far this year.

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 50, way above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ 2025 EPS implies a 21% improvement year over year.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



