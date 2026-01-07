Aeva Brings 4D LiDAR to NVIDIA's Autonomous Driving Platform

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA, a leading developer of sensing solutions across automated driving, manufacturing automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and consumer devices, announced a major strategic partnership with NVIDIA NVDA at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

With this important collaboration, AEVA will provide its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology to the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is an open and flexible modular AV development platform designed to help leading global OEMs and mobility providers. It aims to bring advanced levels of automation to the market safely and scale it to meet consumers demands.

The automation system, combined with a state-of-the-art sensor suite, includes one LiDAR, multiple radars, cameras, ultrasonics and external microphones. These sensors, together with the NVIDIA Drive AGX Thor and the NVIDIA DriveOS operating system, will support Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving features.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for AEVA, as it expands its role as a key LiDAR sensor supplier to global passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs that are using NVIDIA’s autonomous vehicle framework.

Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position at the same time, enabling automated devices such as vehicles and robots to become more intelligent, safer and take important decisions easily. They also enhance Hyperion’s perception stack by adding 3D sensing along with a unique per-point instant velocity measurement.

The detection accuracy also enables more stable tracking and delivers robust long-range performance in both day and night conditions. Built on a silicon-photonics LiDAR-on-Chip architecture, Aeva’s sensors are designed for automotive-grade reliability, high-volume manufacturability, and seamless integration with advanced perception software.

Aeva and NVIDIA will work together to integrate Aeva’s technology platform into Hyperion, supporting production vehicle programs targeted in 2028.

Aeva will continue to work on its mission to provide a safer automated driving environment and, along with NVIDIA, aims to deliver a smoother experience to consumers.

